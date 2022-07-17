The Royals placed Lynch on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a blister on his pitching hand.

Lynch is back on the IL for the second time in less than a month on account of a blister, after he was previously deactivated June 24 due to an abrasion on his left index finger. The Royals haven't specified which digit is bothering Lynch this time around, though he sustained a cut to his left middle finger in his first start back from the IL on July 11. Lynch was ultimately able to make a second straight turn through the rotation in Saturday's game in Toronto, but he failed to escape the fourth inning and may have still been afflicted by the blister during the outing. As a result of his return to the IL, Lynch won't be eligible to pitch for the Royals until Aug. 1.