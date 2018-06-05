Royals' Daniel Lynch: Grabbed by Royals with comp pick
The Royals have selected Lynch with the 34th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A college lefty from Virginia who has really improved his stock over the past couple months, Lynch now shows a fastball and slider that each flash plus after sitting more in the 88-92 mph range earlier in the season. He only has a limited track record of pitching like a prospect with more than back-of-the-rotation upside, so there is some risk in opting for Lynch over some of the more electric high school arms who went in the same range of the draft. In addition to his improved fastball and slider, Lynch throws a fringe-average curveball and a changeup that has the potential to develop into an above-average pitch. He has mid-rotation upside if you squint.
