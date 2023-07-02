Lynch (2-3) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Kansas City staked Lynch to a 5-0 lead after one inning, but he gave three of those runs back in the second. However, Los Angeles didn't score against him again, and the southpaw managed to finish five frames despite needing 108 pitched to do so. The victory was the second in three starts for Lynch after he failed to notch a win over his first four outings. He's been solid over his past three starts, posting a 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP despite an unappetizing 8:6 K:BB over 18 innings.