Lynch didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing one hit and three walks across 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Starters Cole Ragans (groin) and Seth Lugo (finger) hit the injured list Saturday, leaving an opening in the back end of Kansas City's rotation. Lynch has been used as a starter in past seasons, making him a candidate to fill the gap despite pitching only in relief during 2025. However, he threw just 40 pitches and couldn't make it through two full innings in what ended up being a bullpen game for the Royals. It's unclear if Lynch will make another start or if the Royals will try to stretch him out, but Wednesday's outing shouldn't inspire much confidence in Lynch's short-term prospects.