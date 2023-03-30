Lynch (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
The left-hander suffered a shoulder strain last week and will be sidelined for at least the first few weeks of the season. Lynch was shut down from throwing for 7-to-10 days, so he's poised to be re-evaluated in the near future.
