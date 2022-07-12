Lynch left Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers with an undisclosed injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings prior to exiting.

Lynch gave up a leadoff single to start the fifth inning, and the team trainer came out to check on him immediately after. He was then walked off the diamond. Lynch will be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is revealed.