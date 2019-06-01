Royals' Daniel Lynch: Leaves with arm injury
Lynch left Saturday's start for High-A Wilmington with a trainer after suffering an apparent arm injury, Clint Scoles of RoyalsAcademy.com reports.
He was apparently shaking his throwing arm after he released a pitch in the second inning. Lynch, a 6-foot-6 lefty, might be the Royals' best pitching prospect. He had a 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB in 54 innings prior to Saturday's start.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...