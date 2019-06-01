Lynch left Saturday's start for High-A Wilmington with a trainer after suffering an apparent arm injury, Clint Scoles of RoyalsAcademy.com reports.

He was apparently shaking his throwing arm after he released a pitch in the second inning. Lynch, a 6-foot-6 lefty, might be the Royals' best pitching prospect. He had a 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB in 54 innings prior to Saturday's start.

