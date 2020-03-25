Lynch, who was sent to minor-league camp before the hiatus, will likely open the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

He dominated in the Arizona Fall League and was in line for a promotion to Double-A last season before he missed a couple months with arm soreness. Considered to be the Royals pitching prospect with the highest ceiling, Lynch is a 6-foot-6 lefty with a big fastball and plus slider. He gave up one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings this spring before getting reassigned.