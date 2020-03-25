Royals' Daniel Lynch: Likely ticketed for Double-A
Lynch, who was sent to minor-league camp before the hiatus, will likely open the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
He dominated in the Arizona Fall League and was in line for a promotion to Double-A last season before he missed a couple months with arm soreness. Considered to be the Royals pitching prospect with the highest ceiling, Lynch is a 6-foot-6 lefty with a big fastball and plus slider. He gave up one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings this spring before getting reassigned.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...