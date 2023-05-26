Lynch (shoulder) appears lined up to join the Royals' rotation Sunday versus the Nationals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Kansas City is currently listing a TBA for that Sunday start, but Lynch looks like an excellent candidate to fill it after delivering six scoreless innings in his latest rehab outing this past Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. The 26-year-old southpaw was poised to be part of the Opening Day rotation before he suffered a left shoulder strain in late March. Lynch compiled a 5.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 177:83 K:BB across his first 199.2 major-league innings between 2021-2022.
More News
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Making another rehab start•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Strikes out eight in rehab outing•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Needs one more rehab start•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Sharp in latest rehab start•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Covers 3.1 innings in rehab start•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Making start at Triple-A•