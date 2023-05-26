Lynch (shoulder) appears to be on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game versus the Nationals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kansas City hasn't yet announced a starter for Sunday, but Lynch looks like an excellent candidate to fill the opneing after delivering six scoreless innings in his latest rehab outing this past Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. The 26-year-old southpaw was poised to be a part of the Opening Day rotation before he suffered a left shoulder strain in late March. Lynch compiled a 5.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 177:83 K:BB across his first 199.2 major-league innings between 2021 and 2022.