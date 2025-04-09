Lynch earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Twins, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Lynch was brought in for the ninth inning with two outs, and it took him only two pitches to retire Edouard Julien on a groundout to shortstop. It was Lynch's first save of 2025 and second in the majors, though he isn't expected to see many more opportunities with Carlos Estevez as the Royals' top closer. Lynch has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three batters across 6.1 innings to start the season.