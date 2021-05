Lynch will be called up to start Monday's game against Cleveland, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals announced earlier in the week that Lynch would begin the season at Triple-A Omaha, but the southpaw will instead make his major-league debut Monday. Lynch hasn't pitched above High-A but posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB in 78.1 innings across 15 starts with High-A Wilmington in 2019.