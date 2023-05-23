Lynch (shoulder) is making another rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Lynch had been mentioned as a possibility to start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Tigers, but that's now out the window as he gets another tune-up in the minors. He could return as soon as Sunday at home versus the Nationals or perhaps early next week in St. Louis. Kansas City has yet to announce who Tuesday's starter will be, but Mike Mayers could be a candidate to start or serve as a bulk reliever.
