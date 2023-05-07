Lynch (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Lynch struck out six and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in 2.1 innings with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. He's expected to build up to somewhere between 65 and 75 pitches. It's unclear if he'll remain with Omaha for one more appearance or rejoin the Royals if Sunday's start goes well.
More News
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Throws bullpen session•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Strikes out six in rehab start•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Opening rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Set for bullpen session•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Lands on injured list•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Bound for IL with shoulder strain•