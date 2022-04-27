Lynch (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday after tossing six scoreless innings, surrendering two hits and walking two batters while striking out seven in the victory over the White Sox.

Lynch limited the White Sox to just four baserunners in Tuesday's contest and only allowed one extra-base hit, a double by Yasmani Grandal in the bottom of the fourth inning. The 25-year-old has now rattled off 11 combined scoreless innings over his last two starts after giving up six runs in his first outing of the season against the Cardinals on April 12. Lynch will look to keep it up in his next expected start Sunday versus the Yankees.