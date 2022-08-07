Lynch allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out six in six innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Saturday.

Lynch has showed increased control in his last two outings since returning from his second injured-list stint due to a blister. He hasn't walked a batter in his last 11.1 innings. Saturday's start was marred by the southpaw surrendering a pair of home runs, the first two he's given up in his last six outings. Lynch's ERA ticked up to 4.79 with a 1.52 WHIP and 86:33 K:BB through 82.2 innings across 17 starts. He's lined up for a difficult home start versus the Dodgers next week.