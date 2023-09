Lynch (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session with Triple-A Omaha this week and is expected to make at least one rehab appearance there soon, MLB.com reports.

It does not sound like Lynch will make it back to the Royals' active roster this season, but make some appearances before the season comes to a close could give the lefty some peace of mind heading into the winter. Lynch has been limited to just nine starts for Kansas City along with five rehab starts in 2023 due to shoulder issues.