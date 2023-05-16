Lynch (shoulder) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lynch stretched out to 73 pitches in his latest rehab start, but it appears he'll need one more outing in the minors before joining the big-league roster. Assuming all goes well Wednesday, the southpaw could be an option to make his major-league season debut at some point during next week's home series versus the Tigers.
