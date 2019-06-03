Lynch (arm) is not scheduled to undergo an MRI, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Lynch exited his previous start for High-A Wilmington due to an apparent arm injury, though the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious. The Royals believe the soreness Lynch is dealing with is "non-disruptive," and the current plan is to let the left-hander recover with rest.

