Lynch left Monday's start in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers due to a cut on his left middle finger, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lynch noted after the game that the cut was unrelated to the blister that sent him to the injured list at the end of June. He'll likely be re-evaluated in the coming days to determine whether he can make his next start, which would tentatively line up for Saturday in Toronto.
