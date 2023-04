Lynch (shoulder) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports.

Since Lynch has been on the 15-day injured list all season with a strained rotator cuff, he could need around 3-to-4 rehab starts to get stretched back out for a spot in the big-league rotation. If Lynch avoids any setbacks with his shoulder Tuesday, he'll likely move up to Triple-A Omaha next weekend for his second rehab outing.