Lynch was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch will return to Omaha after tossing five scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rangers and two perfect innings in Thursday's 10-4 win against the Angels. With Alec Marsh (elbow) being activated Friday, Lynch was the odd man out in Kansas City and he'll now have to wait for his next chance to join the major-league roster. The left-hander has struggled to a 5.86 ERA over 27.2 innings in six starts at Triple-A this season and he'll look to find a groove ahead of his next call up down the road.