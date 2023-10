Lynch (shoulder) is pitching in an Arizona Fall League game Thursday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Lynch missed most of the second half due to a shoulder injury, but he logged one rehab start with Triple-A Omaha in late September and is now making up for lost time in the AFL. The 26-year-old left-hander could be a candidate for an Opening Day rotation spot with the Royals in 2024 if his health cooperates.