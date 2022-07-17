Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision
It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs on only 76 pitches. The 25-year-old left-hander was pulled from the game in the fourth after giving up three singles and a walk in the inning to tie the game at 3-3. Lynch has struggled with control all season long and is walking 4.2 batters per 9. Look for him to make his next start against the Rays after the All-Star break.
