Royals' Daniel Lynch: Ready for rehab assignment
RotoWire Staff
Lynch (finger) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Omaha.
Lynch has missed nearly two weeks with a blister, but he appears ready to pitch in a game again. If all goes well Wednesday, he could be activated from the injured list when first eligible Friday.
