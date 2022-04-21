Lynch (1-1) earned the win over Minnesota on Wednesday, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing four hits and one walk while striking out two.

Lynch wasn't overpowering Wednesday, as he induced only eight swinging strikes and picked up a mere two punchouts. However, he didn't surrender any extra-base hits and kept the Twins off the scoreboard to notch his first victory. The southpaw will look to build upon this performance in his next start, which is tentatively slated to take place on the road against the White Sox on Tuesday.