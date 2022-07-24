Lynch (hand) will report to Triple-A Omaha on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.
Lynch landed on the shelf July 17 with a blister on his pitching hand, but he's now healthy and will head to the minors to ramp up before being reactivated. The left-hander won't be eligible to rejoin the Royals until Aug. 1, and it's unclear if he'll require a second rehab outing after Monday's appearance.
