Lynch (hand) was activated from the injured list Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lynch needed just one rehab start before being deemed ready to rejoin the big club. He will jump right back into the Royals' rotation and take the ball Monday night against the White Sox, who he shut out over six innings last time he faced them April 26.
