Lynch (arm) returned from his rehab assignment Saturday but will head to Low-Burlington for now, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Lynch spent most of the season with High-A Wilmington, posting a 3.09 ERA in 11 starts before landing on the injured list with a sore arm in early June. He'll presumably be back at that level soon but will drop down to Low-A for now.

