The Royals optioned Lynch to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

The move comes one day after Lynch allowed six runs over 6.2 innings in bulk relief in a loss to the Yankees. Kansas City's decision to send Lynch back to the minors could indicate that the club expects Michael Wacha (foot) to be ready to return from the 15-day injured list next week, but no announcement on a replacement for Lynch in the rotation has been made just yet.