Royals' Daniel Lynch: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
May 14, 2021
Lynch was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
The 24-year-old was crushed for 14 runs in eight innings across his first three starts in the majors, so he'll make his way back to Triple-A. Lynch will attempt to get back on track at Omaha after an ugly start to his major-league career.
