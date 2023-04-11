Lynch (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Arizona, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lynch was placed on the 15-day injured list March 30 due to a strained rotator cuff, but he's seemingly trending in the right direction. It's unclear whether this is his first bullpen since suffering the injury, but the next steps in his rehab should become more clear following Tuesday's session.
