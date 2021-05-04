Lynch didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Making his major-league debut, the 24-year-old lefty wasn't exactly sharp, but he battled over his 74 pitches (46 strikes) and exited the game with the Royals ahead 3-1, only to watch Scott Barlow allow two inherited runners to score. With Jakob Junis looking awful and taking the loss out of the 'pen, Lynch's spot in the rotation is likely secure for now, but he'll need to find better control if he wants to stick in the long run.