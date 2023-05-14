Lynch (shoulder) covered five innings and gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two Friday in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha.

In the third start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row at Omaha, Lynch built up to 73 pitches and threw 51 strikes. The Royals haven't outlined Lynch's next step, but based on his pitch count in addition to how he performed Friday, he looks ready to return from the 15-day injured list. He could be an option for the big-league rotation as soon as Wednesday's game in San Diego.