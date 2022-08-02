Lynch (4-7) allowed six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter in 5.1 innings to earn the win Monday over the White Sox.

Lynch had a minimum stay on the injured list this time after a recurrence of a blister on his pitching hand. He threw 54 pitches in his lone rehab start, but he stretched out to 87 pitches (58 strikes) in an effective outing Monday. The southpaw appears to like pitching versus the White Sox -- he's put up 11.1 scoreless innings against them across two starts, and he has only one other scoreless appearance on his ledger. The 25-year-old owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 80:33 K:BB through 76.2 innings in 16 starts. Lynch is tentatively lined up for a home start against the Red Sox this weekend.