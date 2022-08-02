Lynch (4-7) allowed six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter in 5.1 innings to earn the win Monday over the White Sox.
Lynch had a minimum stay on the injured list this time after a recurrence of a blister on his pitching hand. He threw 54 pitches in his lone rehab start, but he stretched out to 87 pitches (58 strikes) in an effective outing Monday. The southpaw appears to like pitching versus the White Sox -- he's put up 11.1 scoreless innings against them across two starts, and he has only one other scoreless appearance on his ledger. The 25-year-old owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 80:33 K:BB through 76.2 innings in 16 starts. Lynch is tentatively lined up for a home start against the Red Sox this weekend.
More News
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Tosses 54 pitches in rehab start•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Goes back on IL with blister•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Cleared to start Saturday•