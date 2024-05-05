Lynch will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Sunday against the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

He's filling in for the injured Alec Marsh (elbow). Lynch has not pitched well this season at Omaha, collecting a 5.86 ERA and 22:9 K:BB over 27.2 innings. He will be pitching on three days' rest Sunday, having thrown 48 pitches over four frames Wednesday in his last start for Omaha.