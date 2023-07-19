Lynch (3-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in an 11-10 victory over Detroit. He struck out three.

Lynch struggled with the long ball Tuesday, surrendering a two-run home run to Spencer Torkelson in the first inning and then being tagged again by Torkelson in the fifth for a three-run homer. Despite Torkelson's efforts, Lynch managed to pick up the victory, his third in five starts. During that stretch (29 innings), Lynch owns a 3.72 ERA and a 14:9 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled for a road meeting against the Yankers for his next start.