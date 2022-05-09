Lynch (2-2) took the loss during a 4-2 defeat in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Baltimore jumped on Lynch early, as the lefty permitted the first four Orioles to reach base with three of them scoring. He was able to limit the damage over the next three innings despite traffic on the bases, but Kansas City wasn't able to recover from the early deficit. Lynch has now surrendered three runs in consecutive outings after posting two scoreless turns and will carry a 4.01 ERA into a projected start in Colorado next weekend.