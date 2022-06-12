Lynch (2-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Orioles.

The Royals led 3-0 after four innings, but a Cedric Mullins RBI single in the fifth and a three-run Tyler Nevin home run in the sixth knocked Lynch from the game en route to the loss. The 25-year-old southpaw has lost three starts in a row, and five of his six defeats on the year have been in his last seven outings. He's at a 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB across 54 innings in 11 starts, but it's unclear how much longer the Royals will tolerate his struggles. Lynch is projected for a road start versus the Athletics next week in a battle between the American League's two worst teams.