Lynch did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 6.2 innings.

Dan Altavilla was tabbed to serve as Kansas City's opener Wednesday, but he got only one out while allowing five batters to reach base. Lynch therefore entered in the first frame and immediately yielded a sacrifice fly before Jose Trevino slugged a three-run homer against him. The left-hander went on to allow two more long balls -- one each to Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres -- and six total runs were charged to his ledger. Lynch at least managed to eat up innings, as the 6.2 frames were his most so far this season, but he's now allowed 14 runs over his past 10.2 innings and has an ugly 6.35 ERA on the campaign. It's unclear if he'll go back to working as a traditional starter or continue to pitch behind an opener moving forward, but either way there's a good chance he'll fall out of the rotation when Michael Wacha (foot) is ready to return.