Lynch (2-4) took the loss Tuesday at Cleveland after giving up six runs on nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings.

Lynch immediately ran into trouble Tuesday as the Guardians struck for three runs in the opening frame, and Austin Hedges delivered the critical blow during the third inning with a three-run homer. The 25-year-old entered the contest with a 2.91 ERA over his previous seven starts, but he was unable to contain the Cleveland offense.