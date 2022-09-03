Lynch yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Tigers on Friday. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Lynch cruised through four shutout innings before the Tigers piled on seven runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Javier Baez and Willi Castro going deep. The Royals lost the game but the 25-year-old southpaw avoided taking a third loss in his last four starts. He's allowed at least three runs in five of his last six outings and his season ERA has risen to 4.82 in the process. Lynch is lined up for a home matchup with the Guardians next week.