Lynch (4-12) allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Tigers.

Lynch managed to complete six innings for only the fourth time this season, and for the first time since Aug. 17 -- a span of six starts. He tallied 13 swinging strikes on 101 total pitches, and his only blemish came on a two-run home run by Miguel Cabrera in the first inning. Lynch owns a 4.96 ERA and a 120:50 K:BB across 127 frames for the campaign.