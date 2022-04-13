Lynch (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals after giving up six runs on nine hits and a walk. He struck out seven in the 81-pitch outing.

Lynch put the Royals in an early 3-0 hole, as he served up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado and a solo blast to Albert Pujols in the first inning. He followed up with a pair of smooth frames, but Lynch was stun by the long ball again in the bottom of the fourth, when Andrew Knizner sent a two-strike slider over the fence for a three-run blast. Lynch closed the night with a scoreless, 10-pitch fifth inning, but the damage from the home runs was too much from him to overcome.