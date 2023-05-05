Lynch (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch said he feels "healthy and ready to go" after his bullpen session. He allowed two earned runs in his first rehab start with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, but he also struck out six batters across 2.1 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw is scheduled to make another rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Omaha and throw somewhere between 65 and 75 pitches.

