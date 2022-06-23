Lynch (3-7) took the loss Wednesday versus the Angels. He allowed a run on three hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

The season-high five walks did Lynch no favors, as his pitch count stood at 104 (55 strikes) at the end of his outing. The lone run he allowed came on a David MacKinnon sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Despite the lack of control, this was still a fairly positive outing for Lynch, who has allowed just one run in each of his last two starts. He's at a 4.95 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB through 63.2 innings overall. The southpaw is projected for a home start versus the Rangers next week.