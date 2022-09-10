Lynch (4-10) took the loss to the Tigers on Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out four and walking none over 3.2 innings.

The good for Lynch was that he did not walk any batters, but the rest of his stat line makes up the bad and the ugly. He was tagged for six runs on ten hits while tossing 56 of 88 pitches for strikes across 3.2 innings. Lynch has had some ugly outings lately, giving up 24 earned runs across his last 40.2 innings for a 5.37 ERA. The young lefty has earned just one quality start this season, in a game against the White Sox on Apr. 26. His ERA now sits at 5.14 on the season.