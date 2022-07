Lynch (hand) struck out six over four innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha.

The southpaw tossed 54 pitches Tuesday, so he could require one more rehab start this weekend to get fully stretched out for starting duty before the Royals activate him from the 15-day injured list. Lynch was deactivated July 17 due to a blister on his pitching hand.