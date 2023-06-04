Lynch (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings in a 6-4 loss to Colorado. He struck out seven.

Lynch was strong outside of a nightmare first inning where all five runs were scored against him, allowing just three hits over his final four frames. After suffering a strained left shoulder in Spring Training and missing early portions of the season, Lynch owns a 4.35 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 10.1 innings through two starts. Though Lynch boasts a massive 11.32 K/9, he has faced off against two of MLB's worst offenses (Washington and Colorado) and may have a tougher time in his next two starts, where he will take on the Orioles in Baltimore and the Angels at home.