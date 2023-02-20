Lynch has made small changes in the offeseason to simplify his mechanics on the mound, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch said he wanted to do something small and simple after feeling a disconnect between his performance in bullpen sessions and in games. Rogers adds the southpaw is looking to differentiate his curveball and his slider. He struggled with the curve -- opposing hitters tagged him for a .471 batting average and a .529 slugging percentage off that pitch, though he threw it only 5.1 percent of the time. Lynch is in the mix for a rotation spot this spring, and how he performs during camp will likely determine if he begins the year in Kansas City or at Triple-A Omaha.